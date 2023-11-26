Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,144 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

