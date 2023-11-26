Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,402 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 539,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 192,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

