Trexquant Investment LP Sells 42,034 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,034 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,292,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,652,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after buying an additional 167,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TS opened at $34.00 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.