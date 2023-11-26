Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Assurant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

