Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.