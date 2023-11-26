Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.