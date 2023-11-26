Trigran Investments Inc. Acquires 426,298 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,298 shares during the quarter. TechTarget makes up about 5.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of TechTarget worth $55,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,796 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 46,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,593. The company has a market cap of $845.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

