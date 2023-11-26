Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 857,687 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 1,871.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 857,687 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 582,392 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 675.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 336,736 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $99,992.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $31,483.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $99,992.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,417 shares of company stock worth $217,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 279,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

