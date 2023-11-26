Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,740 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for about 2.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 16.25% of Brightcove worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Activity at Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,139 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $28,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,194.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 53,354 shares of company stock valued at $158,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,387. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCOV

About Brightcove

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.