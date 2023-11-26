Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the period. Gentherm makes up about 8.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Gentherm worth $90,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.3 %

THRM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 62,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

