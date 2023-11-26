Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 1,507,168 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trigran Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,959,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,507,168 shares during the period. Harmonic comprises 10.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 6.22% of Harmonic worth $112,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 255,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.