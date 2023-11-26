UBS Group Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $85.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.