UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
UFPT opened at $172.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $103.64 and a one year high of $205.08.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
