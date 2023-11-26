United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,772. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

