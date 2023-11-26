United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Trimmed by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.31. The company had a trading volume of 220,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.76 and a 200 day moving average of $430.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

