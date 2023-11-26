Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,301 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.46% of Universal Health Services worth $51,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after acquiring an additional 125,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,544,000 after buying an additional 115,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHS

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.