Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lessened by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,625. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

