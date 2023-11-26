Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,901,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,897,000 after purchasing an additional 655,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 404,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,603. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.