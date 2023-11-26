Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $300.68. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

