Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $253,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,864,000 after buying an additional 1,808,592 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $50,850,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.54. 818,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

