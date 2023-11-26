Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.83% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $80,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $177.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

