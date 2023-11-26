Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Raised by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $28,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,638. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.