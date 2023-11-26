Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.52. The company had a trading volume of 190,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,727. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.48. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.