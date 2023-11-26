Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VOE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. 158,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

