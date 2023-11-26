Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. 1,893,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.