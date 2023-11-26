Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $331,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.