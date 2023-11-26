Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,536 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 365,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,337. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1788 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

