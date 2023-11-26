Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,220. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

