Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.