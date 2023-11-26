Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 463 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.