Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.