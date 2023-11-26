Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,836. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

