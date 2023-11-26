Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $107.64. 2,443,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

