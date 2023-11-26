Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.61. 563,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $274.32. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

