Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $370,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,782. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

