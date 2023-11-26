Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $532,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 856,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,954. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

