Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,532. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $121.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

