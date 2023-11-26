Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. 1,313,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.