Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. 539,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.