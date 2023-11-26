Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,262,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,000. Cibus comprises about 7.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 127.56% of Cibus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cibus in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of CBUS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 16,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49. Cibus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.41). Cibus had a negative net margin of 7,056.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

