Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 2,250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 6,766,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

