Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 3,206,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

