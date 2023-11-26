Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $262,000. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 27.5% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 81.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 58,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 105.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 314,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.