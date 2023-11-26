Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 1,319 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,257. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

