Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 2,067 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.