Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 2,127 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 4,762,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

