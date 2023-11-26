Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 320 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.5 %

RL stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.54. 290,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,404. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.10. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

