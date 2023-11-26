Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 62 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.32. The company had a trading volume of 216,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.