Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 371,504 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises about 11.5% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 521,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

