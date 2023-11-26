Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. 9,480,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,693,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

